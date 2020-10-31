Business News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Govt presents certificates of recognition to 23 1D1F factories

Gifty Ohene Konadu, National Coordinator of 1D1F

The government of Ghana through the One District One Factory Secretariat has presented certificates of recognition to 23 companies under the Akufo-Addo-led government’s flagship industrialization programme.



Speaking at the presentation held at the 1D1F Secretariat in Accra, the National Coordinator of 1D1F, Gifty Ohene Konadu, whiles appreciating the companies urged them to propagate the good works of the president.



Madam Ohene Konadu commended the factories and promoters under the 1D1F project for believing in the president’s dream of pursuing a national industrialisation venture.



“On behalf of his excellency the president, I want to commend these companies and all 1D1F projects and promoters for believing in His Excellency's dream and defying all odds to make this dream a success. On behalf of his excellency the president, I say 'ayekoo' to these companies.” She noted





