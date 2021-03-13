Business News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Govt invested over GH¢40 million in National Infectious Disease Centre - Minister

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority leader in Parliament

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has disclosed that the government invested more than 40 million cedis from the private sector fund account in the construction of the 100-bed National Infectious Disease Centre.



“Mr Speaker, being together in this adversity, the Private Sector in Ghana swiftly organized and complemented Government’s effort towards fighting the pandemic. As of December 2020, the Fund had mobilized GH₵44,339,138.98 of which GH¢40,203,404.70 was invested in various activities including the construction of a 100-bed National Infectious Disease Centre in Accra,” he said.



To leverage other resources to fight the pandemic, the Government passed the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Act, (2020), Act 1013 in April 2020 to establish the Fund. As of 31st December 2020, the Fund had mobilized GH¢ 57,134,093.58 of which GH¢45,218,313.23 had been utilized.



These resources complemented Government efforts in providing PPEs and medical supplies to COVID-19 selected institutions, distribution of food items to the aged, vulnerable, and needy persons; providing vehicles to selected Treatment Centre's, National Public Health & Reference Laboratories, Testing Centre's, and the COVID-19 Central Care Management Team.