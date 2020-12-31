Business News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Govt has not increased import duties - GSA

Prof Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority

Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has refuted claims that it has increased the charge for clearing goods at the ports.



The GSA has, however, blamed the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders for spreading such fake news.



According to the Director-General of the GSA Prof Alex Dodoo, Parliament of Ghana is the only body with the power to impose charges which then become legally enforceable.



He added that “it is only when Parliament has approved fees and charges that Ministries, Agencies and Departments of Government are charged to collect these levies on behalf of Government”.



The GSA boss further explained that “ Parliament approved new fees and charges that the GSA has to collect for the “delivery of goods and services to the public”. Implementation of this was delayed by the GSA due to several factors including the Covid-19 pandemic.



The GSA has thus notified the general public including all importers and exporters of its intention to level the Parliamentary approved fees effective 1st January 2020”.



The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority also revealed that "the fees and charges for several goods and services offered by the GSA have been kept unchanged by the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Instrument 2019 but rather a few have been reduced by as much as 50% and a few have been adjusted upwards”.



He further reiterated the determination to support the government in improving the ease of doing business in Ghana.



“We are committed to assisting businesses grow, so we will not do anything to deviate from this goal”, he said and reaffirmed the GSA’s focus on their mission “to contribute towards the growth of the industry, protect consumers and facilitate trade through standards, metrology and conformity assessment”.

