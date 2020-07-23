Business News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Govt has injected GH¢ 1.85bn in Ghana’s agric sector in 3 years – Finance Minister

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration has injected GH¢1.85 billion in the agriculture sector, the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, made this known on the floor of Parliament on Thursday as he presented the 2020 mid-year budget review.



According to him, “So far, we have invested over GH¢1.85 billion in our Agriculture sector, resulting in agricultural growth which averaged about 2.0 percent between 2014 and 2016 to an average of 5.2 over the past 3 years”.



This development, he stated, has put food on the table of Ghanaians, reducing the cost of living and as well as enriching over 1.2 million farmers nationwide.



Ken Ofori-Atta also indicated that “from the onset, this Government had determined that Ghana would be self-sufficient in food production through our Planting for Food and Jobs programme and would add value to what we produce, as well as, create jobs along the value chain under the 1D1F programme, which has currently over 70 factories in production, with many more under various stages of construction”.



He further touted his outfit’s efforts to ensure good economic governance through the provisions of the PFM Act 2016 (Act 921).



“Mr. Speaker, to protect the public purse and advance good economic governance, we set out to fully implement the provisions of the PFM Act 2016 (Act 921), including passage of the PFM Regulations 2019, L.I. 2378 to further strengthen cash management, budget execution and budget monitoring”.



“While accomplishing all these, we also set out to complete the outstanding policy measures under the derailed IMF programme which we inherited,” he noted.









