Govt decided to pay customers of failed banks before NDC’s manifesto came out – Akomea

The government’s decision to pay all customers of the collapsed banks and finance companies was not as a result of a pledge made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to do so in their manifesto in case they win this year’s elections, Nana Akomea, a former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said.



Mr Akomea stated a press conference in Accra on Monday September 21 that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had already decided to resolve the issues of the customers with regards to their lockup funds way ahead of the NDC’s manifesto launch event therefore, it cannot be said the president is implementing the contents of his opponent’s document ahead of the elections this year.



It is recalled that soon after the government announced through the Receiver Eric Nana Nipah that all the customers were going to be paid in cash, critics of the government mainly from the NDC, accused the government of implementing what Mr Mahama had decided to do in case he wins the elections.



But Nana Akomea, a former Member of Parliament for Okai Koi South said “ You will recall that President Akufo-Addo had made a statement that the plight of the Ghanaian who has had his moneys locked up in bonds for five years, it has come to his attention and that he was going to make sure that everybody got their money.



“That statement was made before the NDC launched their manifesto.



“At the end of the day what the president will be concerned with is the plight of the Ghanaian and not.”

