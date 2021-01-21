Business News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Govt could force British Airways to land in Kumasi or Tamale as reciprocity - Aviation Specialist

Richard Kyereh, Commercial aviation specialist

Commercial aviation specialist Richard Kyereh has said government has the option of redirecting British Airways(BA) flights coming into the country to land in other airports in Ghana aside the Kotoka International Airport.



This action, he said, is in line with government exercising the spirit of reciprocity in the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Ghana and Uk.



Mr. Kyereh’s comments come on the back of BA’s decision to switch the London-Accra-London route from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport.



A memo from the Aviation Ministry, it stated that the airline made this move without any consultation with the Government of Ghana.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Commercial aviation specialist Richard Kyereh said the government of Ghana could reciprocate in equal measure.



The commercial aviation specialist noted that BA may have good reasons for the decision but needs a broader stakeholder consultation.



“BA is a private company, which will make decisions on cost of operation and profit.Fees and charges in Gatwick may be relatively cheaper to Heathrow which may drive Cost of operations down and may reflect in ticket cost. However, that does not mean they should not engage the government of Ghana. To the travelling passengers, your final destination will determine weather BA’s decision is a blessing or a curse”.