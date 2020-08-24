Business News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Govt commits GH¢3.1bn to support investors of failed asset management firms

Daniel Ogbamey Tetteh, Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission

The Akufo-Addo government has said it has committed an amount of GH¢3.1 billion “toward supporting investors in failed asset management companies regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)”.



On 8 November 2019, SEC revoked the licenses of 53 Fund Management pursuant to Section 122 (2) (b) of the Securities Industry Act, 2019 (Act 929), which authorises SEC to revoke the licence of a market operator under some circumstances.



SEC, in a statement, explained that the revocation followed the companies’ failure to “return client funds which remain locked up and in a number of cases, have even folded up their operations.”



The full list of the affected institutions at the time:



In its recently-launched 2020 manifesto, the governing party said those who invested in the collapsed asset management companies will be given monetary support.



Also, the NPP said as of the end of the first quarter of 2020, a total amount of GH¢13.6 billion has been spent on the resolution of failed banks, Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions (SDIs), Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs), the establishment of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), as well as the capitalisation of the Ghana Amalgamated Trust (GAT).



“Additionally, with the President’s directives to pay fully all depositors whose funds were locked up with the failed SDIs and MFIs, an amount of GH¢5 billion was spent. This brings the total expenditure on financial sector interventions as at June 2020 to GH¢18.6 billion”.



In addition to the GH¢3.1 billion support to investors who fell victim to the collapse of the fund management companies, the total amount used by the government to clean the financial sector would be GH¢21.60 billion.



The NPP said it “inherited a weak and fragile financial services sector from the Mahama-led NDC Government. Many financial institutions had either collapsed or were on the verge of collapse”.

