Govt cannot complete its ‘agenda 111’ project this year - Economist

Business News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Economist Dr. Adu Owusu-Sarkodie has opined that the completion of government’s ‘Agenda 111’ this year may not be realized.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) noted that the construction of hospitals under the Agenda 111 project have commenced and the project will continue “without interruption”.



Similarly, the Budget Statement of 2021 as presented by Caretaker Finance Minister Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reiterated Government’s commitment to continue and complete the ‘Agenda 111’ project.



However, Economist Dr. Owusu Sarkodie believes that this project is likely not to be completed this year because of Government’s stance not to overburden itself with so much projects this year.



“When it comes to the infrastructural development, the theme of the budget is talking about continuation and completion of the existing projects so they [Government] do not intend to overload themselves with any huge infrastructural project and that is why I believe that even the agenda 111, they may not be able to finish it this year. They may start alright but they may not be able to finish all the agenda 111 and even with the Year of Roads, I am of the view that they can start something but they may not be able to finish everything this year”, he told Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show.



Giving a general view of the 2021 Budget Statement, the economist expressed that as was expected the Budget touched on the recovery stage of the economy with a focus on provision of essentials, fiscal consolidation, bailout for production as well as providing social interventions.



Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament, President Nana Addo said that under the Agenda 111 project, there will be the construction of 100-bed District Hospitals in one hundred and one (101) Districts with no hospitals, seven (7) Regional Hospitals for the new Regions, including one for the Western Region, the construction of two (2) new psychiatric hospitals for the Middle Belt and Northern Belt, respectively, and the rehabilitation of Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region.



He furthered that this project when accomplished will be the largest ever investment in healthcare infrastructure in Ghana’s history.