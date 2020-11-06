Business News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Govt advised to subsidize maize prices to improve the poultry sector

Michael Nyarko-Apem has advised the Government to focus on subsidizing the prices of soya and maize

President of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, Michael Nyarko-Apem has advised the Government to focus on subsidizing the prices of soya and maize in order to improve Ghana’s poultry sector.

According to him, Ghana has a fundamental structural program and that can only be resolved if the prices of local broilers are reduced. This is where he expressed that a reduction in the cost of Soya and Maize will positively affect the cost of local broilers in the country.

He lamented, “How can someone import chicken, freeze and go through a whole lot of processes and still sell it cheaper than the locally-produced ones?

Proposing a solution to this occurrence, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “The government should look at subsidizing and supporting maize and soya bean farmers. This will eventually lead to broilers costing less”.

The 2020 Farmers’ Day celebration has been scheduled for today, November 6th, 2020 in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Ensuring Agri-business Development under Covid-19 – Opportunities and Challenges”.



