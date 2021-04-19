Governor has no social media accounts - BoG cautions public

Business News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, has no social media accounts, the central bank has said.



In a photo notice from the bank, it stated that the Governor has no such accounts on any of the social media sites in his name and as such, any account purporting to be his is fraudulent and should be reported.



"The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, does not have any personal social media account.



"Any social media account using the name of the Governor is fake and an impersonation," the notice stated.



It further asked all who identify any such accounts on social media to report them.



"Report all impersonations to the Cyber Security Unit of the Ghana Police Service of the Bank of Ghana," it stated.



The Bank of Ghana notice concluded with a caution to the public to be wary of such accounts, adding that any engagements with any such accounts will be at the risk of whoever engages with it.



"Please note that any engagement with such accounts is at your own risk."