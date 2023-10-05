Government working to automate pensions regulation – Employment Minister

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has said government is working on moves to automate the regulation of the pensions in the country.



According to him, the plan forms part of the efforts in leveraging on digital technology to introduce a new software for the pensions regulator, the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).



Speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day technical seminar organised by the International Social Security Association (ISSA), Ignatius Baffour-Awuah explained that the new software for NPRA will ensure real monitoring while safeguarding pensions and other investments.



He clarified that beneficiaries and service providers would be able to interface with the NPRA remotely while curbing the situation of traveling long distances to access key services of the pensions regulator.



“This will not only save time but also money, which can be used to purchase various pension and social security products available on the market,” he said, adding that, “this will secure a better future in retirement,” Baffour-Awuah is quoted by Citi Business News.



Meanwhile, the two-day technical seminar was on the theme: “Digitalization to leverage extension of social security coverage in West Africa”.



