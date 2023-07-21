You are here: HomeBusiness2023 07 21Article 1808840

Business News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Government working on legal framework to hold companies accountable for plastic waste

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has revealed that the ministry is working on a legal framework that will hold companies accountable for the plastic waste they generate during the manufacturing and distribution of their products.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister explained that his ministry is carefully roping in this as part of a mechanism to address the menace of plastic pollution on the environment.

He said Parliament had approved the national space policy, which will help boost the country’s socio-economic growth.

“I am pleased to announce that the national space policy has been approved by cabinet and this policy serves as a framework for utilising space science and technology to drive our national development,” he noted.

