Government workers can secure mortgage to purchase affordable homes - TDC

Business News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: GNA

Government workers have a lifetime opportunity of owning homes being constructed by the TDC Development Company Limited (TDC) under the National Homeownership Fund.



“We have also put in place a mortgage facility to make it easier for public servants to access it. Right now, if you are a public servant you qualify under this Scheme,” Mr Samuel Asante, General Manager in Charge of Operations TDC, said.



The Manager made this known when answering questions from journalists in Accra during the State of the Agencies Report media briefing.



The banks, he said, had 11 percent per annum mortgage facility for public servants, which would be spread over 20 to 25 years.



Mr Asante urged government workers interested in owning homes to visit the Company for proposal letters (pre-offer) to enable them to secure mortgage facility with the GCB Bank or the Republic Bank.



“If you look at the pricing of the housing units, it is about the lowest in the market right now and so you just need to take advantage and access it,” Mr Asante added.



For instance, a studio apartment costs $8,000 cedi equivalent, one bedroom is $17,000, one bedroom (special) is $24,000 and two bedroom is $28,000.



Mr Asante said there was some subsidy component in the price build-up, hence, it was much cheaper than housing units being offered for sale by the private real estates firms.



Mr Akwasi Asare Boachie, Corporate Planning Manager of TDC, in a presentation, said it had completed and sold all the 204 housing units under phase one of the Kpone Affordable Housing Project while 201 of them under phase two were ongoing.



The housing units have all the basic amenities including electricity, water supply, drainage, laundry area, paved and spacious car park and 24-hour standby generator, he said.



“We have developed multiple payment portals in partnership with the GCB Bank PLC and GT Bank PLC to make payment of rents and rates easier for our clients and thereby improve customer satisfaction,” Mr Boachie stated.



The company has also deployed SMS alert and set up a revenue mobilisation taskforce for door-to-door bill distribution and collection as well.



It therefore came as no surprise when the TDC Development Company Limited was adjudged the Overall Best performing state-owned-enterprise in 2020 by the Ministry of Public Enterprises and State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).



Ms Alice Abena Ofori-Atta, the Managing Director, TDC, in her closing remarks, gave the assurance that the Company would continue to do its best to ensure affordable housing units for Ghanaians as well as create unique and sustainable urban settlements.