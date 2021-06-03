Government will partner telecom sector players to leapfrog digitalization of economy - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: GNA

Government will partner private sector players in the telecommunications sector to deploy technology that will progress the digitalization and transformation of the economy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Wednesday.



Speaking at the launch of MTN Ghana’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, in Accra, he said the government was employing digital technology to stimulate economic growth and ensure efficiency in the delivery of public services.



Thus, the President called for better telecommunications services from the service providers, emphasising that the provision of quality, affordable and reliable telecom services was critical in driving innovation and accelerating economic growth.



Whilst commending MTN, Ghana for sustaining its investment in the country, and for consistently creating and deploying innovative technologies, products, and services over the years, the President urged the company to” strive even harder” to address the concerns of the public who wanted improved services.



He applauded the telecommunications giant for taking the lead in the transformation and expansion of the country's telecommunications industry and urged the company and other players in the private sector to support the government to achieve its digitization agenda.



The President said the Government would collaborate with industry players to remove all barriers that stifled digital competition, noting that a healthy competition in the telecommunications sector was what would engender innovation and better service to the Ghanaian people.



MTN Ghana’s entry into the Ghanaian telecom market, he said, had proven that “we must all act collectively to ensure competition thrives in an atmosphere of fairness and equity.”



The Government had adopted policy measures that would promote and ensure a level playing field for industry players, he said, and urged all players to continue to collaborate with it “as we roll out further initiatives to deepen digitalization in a more sustainable way”.



Currently, MTN is investing some 150 million dollars to improve the rural network and another $25 million funds to support the development of the country’s digital ecosystem and an IT hub in the country.



Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Mr Ishmael Yamson said, the anniversary afforded the company the opportunity to take stock and plan to continue its leading role in improving customers' experience and developing the country's digital ecosystem.



He emphasised that developing a robust digital environment was a prerequisite in harnessing the full potential of the African Intercontinental Free Trade Area.