Government urged to set up Renewable Energy Authority to tackle climate change

Annoh-Dompreh is keen on the establishment of an authority to boost the renewable energy sector

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on the government to establish the Renewable Energy Authority to lead the crusade to transform the country’s energy sector.



According to him, the establishment of the authority will also help curb the traditional carbon-emitting energy generation practices that have resulted in climate change and the threat to the ecosystem.



In a statement presented in Parliament, on the urgent need for the establishment of the Renewable Energy Authority, he indicated that when it finally takes off, the country can be confident of full dedication to the implementation of renewable energy policies, and situation-based regulation of activities specific to renewable energy industry to ensure its growth is well supported.



“I believe that we are well-positioned as a country with a robust policy framework that supports renewable energy even as a viable venture for investment. With the Renewable Energy Act and the Master Plan in place, the missing piece is, without doubt, the respective Renewable Energy Authority,” he said.



Drawing inferences from India, he explained that India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, responsible solely for renewable energy is a stark difference to the institutional set-up presently in Ghana.



On the barriers preventing the establishment of such an authority, he stated that in Ghana, and other countries like United Arab Emirates studies reveal that some of these barriers relate to economic and political complications in the implementation of feed-in-tariff and quota systems for generated renewable energy.



Whiles acknowledging the immense contributions of stakeholders in the energy sector, he maintained that it is undeniable that the establishment of the Renewable Energy Authority is deficient in all of the country’s achievements under renewable energy.



Even though Parliament recently amended the Bui Power Authority Act (Act 740) to empower the Authority to develop renewable energy and other clean energy alternatives in the country, the Renewable Energy Act (Act 832) remains resolute in its purpose for renewable energy, which will also ensure that projects undertaken by the government in renewable energy are better organised.

