Government urged to expedite action on climate change effects

Business News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: GNA

Mrs Comfort Agambaa, the General Secretary of the General Construction, Manufacturing and Query Workers Union, has tasked the government to expedite action on climate change and its associated environmental hazards.



She said: “The world is facing multiple climate-related impacts such as severe droughts and floods, water scarcity, and air pollution, the hardest hit are the developing countries, living women and children vulnerable to malnutrition and diseases.”



She noted that the effects of climate change coupled with the socioeconomic hardships in the country, if not tackled immediately, would lead to disaster.



Mrs Agambaa said this during their visit to INZAG Project Site, a Construction Firm at Shai Hills, as part of this year’s International Women Day Celebration.



The General Secretary said women and girls suffered the greatest impacts of climate change, exposing the already existing gender inequality, posing a unique threat to their livelihoods.



She, therefore, urged government, unions, and employers to support gender equality agenda by being agents of change and to ensure equity in new skills development and technological advancement to protect jobs.



Mr Jose Manuel, the Project Director at Teles, said: “Women are the source of life and for that matter, this day is very important for all of us to celebrate together.”



He encouraged women to continue to build their capacity as the world of work was gradually changing.



He appreciated the Union for choosing their site for the celebration and motivating the women at the site.