Government urged to be deliberate about funding green initiatives

Business News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The Sustainability and Policy Lead at the Centre for Sustainable Environment and Socio-economic Legal Advocacy (CSESLA), Priscilla Adwoa Yeboah-Hammond, wants government to be intentional about funding green initiatives.



According to her, deliberate funding policies will serve as a catalyst for green investments, fortify existing initiatives and to a large extent contribute toward achieving environmental sustainability and climate mitigation targets.



“By structuring funding mechanisms and designing innovative financial instruments to back environmentally-conscious projects, government can unleash a cascade of economic benefits that reverberate through various sectors of society,” she said.



In a press statement issued to mark the celebration of International Youth Day 2023, themed ‘Green skills for youth: toward a sustainable world’, Ms. Yeboah-Hammond explained how a deliberate approach in funding green initiatives on the part of government will lead to the creation of new employment opportunities and largely reduce unemployment rates.



“One of the key economic benefits of such proactive measures lies in the creation of new employment opportunities. As governments allocate resources toward green initiatives, a surge in demand for skilled labour in areas like renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly infrastructure development will follow. This surge in job creation can help alleviate unemployment rates, stimulate local economies and bolster consumer spending, thereby enhancing overall economic vitality,” she explained.



While she urged governments to establish frameworks such as tax incentives for environmentally-friendly projects, she emphasised the need for “all facets of society to advance an agenda to instil a green mindset in young people, channeling their thoughts and actions toward sustainable development endeavours”.



Touching on contributions of educators in inculcating a green mindset in the youth, she said educational curriculums should embody the comprehensive integration of green principles for students; not only with green skills, but also with a profound reverence for nature and a steadfast commitment to its preservation for future generations.



To the religious leaders, she charged them to leverage their guidance, influence and distinctive platforms to champion ecological stewardship as a divine responsibility.



She noted that: “By infusing eco-centric teachings into religious doctrines and practices, they hold the power to inspire followers to hold the planet in reverence and safeguard it”.



Ms. Yeboah-Hammond also advised traditional leaders who are deeply rooted in local cultures and customs to weave sustainable practices into traditional rituals and ceremonies, thereby amplifying the message across generations.