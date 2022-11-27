Government to seek World Bank support for Pwalugu multi-purpose Dam project

Business News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: GNA

Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says the government will discuss the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam project in the Talensi District, with the World Bank and solicit support for its construction.



“I just want to put it on the table that we will be discussing this project further with you, so that we can see to its construction,” the Vice President told the Country Director of the World Bank, Mr Pierre Frank Laporte, in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.



Dr Bawumia was speaking at the launch of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project in the Region’s capital.



The SOCO project is a multi-country US$450 million credit facility from the World Bank to be implemented in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin.



Its objective is to provide support to the Northern parts of the Gulf of Guinea countries which suffer instabilities owing to food insecurity, climate change, conflict and violence.



The project would be implemented in 48 Districts across the Upper East Region, Northern, Upper West, North East, Savannah and Oti Regions with an amount of US$150 million out of the total amount.



Dr Bawumia said, “The Pwalugu Dam is a project that I believe the World Bank should really take a keen interest in, as development partners.”



He said even though the Dam project was dear to the government it faced financial challenges. “We are facing financial challenges as many countries are, at the moment, but we want to make sure this project sees the light of day, and is completed,” he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in November 2019 cut the sod to commence the construction of the Dam Project estimated at US$993 million.



The project, expected to be constructed by a Chinese firm, Power China International and supervised by the Volta River Authority within three years, had not commenced even though there had been several stakeholder engagements and feasibility studies over the years.



It has three key objectives, the capacity to generate 59.6 megawatts (mw) of hydropower, 50mw of solar power, develop irrigation potential for the cultivation of 25,000 hectares of land and flood control.



Naba Yelzoya Kosom Asaga II, the Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area, who chaired the launch of the SOCO project, in his address, emphasized the need for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam.



He said the irrigation component of the project would improve agriculture in the Region, especially during the dry season, as the poor rainfall pattern affected crop production.



Naba Asaga II said the expected hydropower generation would complement the power from the National grid to the Region and possibly reduce the frequent power outages residents experienced.



He said the appeal by the Vice-President was on point, adding, “The Vice President hit the right cord, he just nailed it, and I support the appeal and would want the World Bank to immediately support the project.”