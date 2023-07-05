Government to meet IPPs on roadmap for payment of energy debts

Business News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

The Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has stated that the committee is expecting to meet the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) over debts owed.



The meeting according to Atta Akyea will develop a roadmap for the module for settling the debts to avoid any power crisis.



The IPPs had earlier threatened to shut down their plants after it gave the government a June 31 deadline to settle their debts.



The meeting will include the committee, the Finance Ministry, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and the IPPs.



“It is crucial for the Minister of Finance, the Boards of ECG, and the committee to establish a clear roadmap for resolving this matter,” said Mr. Atta Akyea.



“We must avoid a situation where the government is pressured into taking actions that could be perceived as blackmail,” while adding that the committee is “committed to finding a solution that is in the best interests of all stakeholders.”



The meeting has been slated to happen on Monday or Tuesday of next week according to citinewsroom.com reports.



