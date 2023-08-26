Government to make country aviation hub in sub-region

Business News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Tamale International Airport has been inaugurated by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This follows the successful operationalisation of the terminal and the transfer of operations from the old to the new terminal.



Dr. Bawumia indicated the project was part of government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry and to make Ghana the aviation hub within the West African sub-region.



According to Dr. Bawumia, the completion of the Tamale International Airport Phase II project and other ancillary facilities was expected to provide the needed impetus for increased economic activity and largely support programmes of Northern Development Authority (NDA) to harness fresh agricultural produce for export, generate employment, and create wealth.



He underscored the importance of the location of airport within the Sahelien belt as crucial to enhancing access to market for local agricultural produce, enhance tourism, and attract passengers from neighbouring countries.



Dr. Bawumia was optimistic that other serviced providers will leverage the completion of the project to invest in areas such as the establishment of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo facilities, and cold stores for the storage and subsequent export of fresh produce.



Dr. Bawumia lamented the widespread encroachment on airport lands and the risks it poses to future expansion efforts. He charged relevant authorities to collaborate to ensure that airport lands are well-protected and properly-managed for the purposes of future expansion and most importantly, to safeguard lives and properties.



In her statement, the Managing Director, Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey, catalogued events leading to the commissioning of the project. She indicated that following the handover, the Operational Readiness and Transfer (ORAT) Phase kicked in. This involved the testing of equipment and systems, training of personnel and subsequently, the gradual migration of operations from the old to the new terminal. The objective, she said, was to mitigate the risks associated with the transfer of operations.



She commended staff, especially the ORAT Team, for their dedication, hard work and resilience during the ORAT Phase of the project, making the migration of operations a hitch-free one.



Madam Djamson-Tettey reiterated GACL’s commitment to providing world-class facilities and services for the benefit of stakeholders.



She further assured that GACL would continue to keep the airports safe and secure and offer users of the airports a pleasant experience.



Work on Phase II of the Tamale Airport Project commenced in July 2019 and includes the construction of an airport terminal building designed for annual passenger throughput of 400,000.



Multi-purpose terminal and other ancillary facilities.

The features of the new terminal building include a VIP lounge; two boarding gates; two self-service check-in kiosks; eight check-in desks; airline offices and commercial retail areas.



As part of the Project Design, a completely new 5km road network – off the Tamale-Bolgatanga road – has been constructed to facilitate easy accessibility to the airport.



Additionally, the multi-purpose terminal, which was completed in 2022, was used in facilitating Hajj pilgrims during the Annual Pilgrimage to Mecca in 2022 and 2023.



The phased development of Tamale Airport is part of an elaborate plan to make the facility an alternate airport to Kotoka International Airport, with capability to handle wide-body aircraft in emergency situations.