Government to maintain shares of some defunct SOEs - Ministry of Public Enterprises

Business News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: GNA

The Head of Communications at the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Paa Kwesi Agyefi, says not all 17 defunct State-Owned-Enterprises (SOEs) will be sold outrightly.



He said the Government would have shares in some of the affected companies.



“Cabinet is still considering (the options). Some for outright sale, and others may be equity…So, it is not the case that the Government is selling everything to private businesses”, Mr Agyefi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.



Mr Agyefi said: “Case by case, it will be determined whether the Government will have shares or sell it outright.”



Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister for Public Enterprises, last week stated the resolve of the Ministry to divest 17 non-operational State-Owned Enterprises.



Some affected assets are the Aboso Glass Factory’s Central Stores, bungalow of the Bolgatanga Meat Factory, Bonsa Tyre Factory’s Clinic, Research Laboratory of the Ghana Consolidated Diamonds, regional office of the Ghana Food Production Corporation at Srodae and the guesthouse of the State Construction Company at Dagomba Street in the Northern Region.



Mr Cudjoe said the decision had become necessary to save costs because the assets had not been in use for a long time and had deteriorated.



The Head of Communications said apart from the deterioration, the Government was spending so much to maintain the facilities, while some people (workers) were appropriating them.