Government to launch Ghana Automotive Code to enforce standards

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: GNA

As part of measures to transform Ghana’s vehicle fleet into a safe, modern and environmentally efficient one, Compulsory Vehicle Standards are required to ensure that all vehicle components and parts meet the appropriate Ghana standards.



It will also ensure the proper assembly and testing confirmed by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and a Homologation Certificate issued.



The Ghana Standards Authority has played a vital role in this process by developing standards and regulating various aspects of the industry.



As a result, four key standards have been established, covering new saloon cars, SUVs, minibuses, minivans, pickups, and used vehicles in general.



To create awareness of these standards and their impact on the Ghanaian automotive industry, the GSA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana Automotive Development Centre (GADC), will launch the Ghana Automotive Code on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.



Prior to the launch, the Centre will host a two-day exhibition of vehicles assembled in Ghana, from Tuesday, October 24 to Wednesday, October 25.



The exhibition will showcase the remarkable progress made by the Ghanaian automotive industry in terms of innovation, technology, and adherence to international manufacturing standards.



Members of the Ghana Insurers Association and the Ghana Association of Banks will be present at the exhibition. This provides a unique platform for them to showcase products and packages that support easy financing and insurance of vehicles.



It also presents an opportunity to explore potential partnerships and opportunities within the automotive sector and the remarkable achievements of the Ghanaian automotive industry.