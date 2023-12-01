Government to give youth-led start-ups, MSMEs GH¢100 million as grant funding

Business News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Government has made available GH¢100 million as grant funding for youth-led start-ups and Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said.



According to him, the move forms part of a deliberate effort to generate a critical mass of youth entrepreneurs to leverage Ghana’s largely youthful population to stimulate economic empowerment and development.



Making this known in a post on X, formerly Twitter and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the Vice President of the Republic reiterated government's commitment to provide Ghanaian youth with the necessary training and funds to equip them so they can also contribute their quota towards national development.



"On Thursday, November 30, 2023, I addressed thousands of youth drawn from across the country at the end of a YouStart Grant Expo dubbed “Empowering Youth Entrepreneurs For A Resilient Economy. Government has made available Ghs100 million as grant funding and training to thousands of mostly youth-led start-ups and Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of a deliberate, ongoing effort to generate a critical mass of youth entrepreneurs to leverage Ghana’s largely youthful population to stimulate economic empowerment and development," part of his tweet read.



"I reiterated government’s determination to provide Ghanaian youth with the necessary training and funds to make it on their own and contribute their quota to national development," he added.



