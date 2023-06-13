Government to borrow whopping GH¢3.79 billion from treasury bills this week

Business News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government of Ghana is expecting to raise an ambitious target of GH¢3.79 billion from the sale of treasury bills this week.



The auction which will be held on June 16, 2023, is expected to get subscriptions from the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills.



The target is quite high compared to the subscriptions that the government has secured in the past few weeks.



Even though this week’s auction saw a 6.5% oversubscription, the amount is way lower than the set target for this week.



Last week, the government secured GH¢2.79 billion from the sale of treasury bills in its latest auction on June 12, 2023.



The auction saw an oversubscription of GH¢168.53 million even though interest rates have been rising.



According to the auction results from the Central Bank, the government secured GH¢1.50 billion from the 91-day bill, GH¢982.71 million from the 182-day bill, and GH¢308.36 million from the 364-day bill.



Interest rates, however, increased from 20.25% to 21.26% for the 91-day bill, 22.82% to 23.95% for the 182-day bill, and 27.36 to 27.82 for the 364-day bill.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





















SSD/FNOQ