Government still positive of assurances from external creditors soon - Dr. Amin Adam

Business News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has reiterated the government’s optimism to assurances from the external creditor committee on debt restructuring terms.



He said the government expects to hear from the creditors soon enough to facilitate the receipt of the next tranche of the International Monetary Fund loan.



On timelines, he admitted that the government missed the November deadline, however, it is expected that the country will receive the next $600 million by the end of the year.



He said, “What is outstanding is for our creditors, our external creditors to also make a certain decision which I believe they will make sooner, in order for us to tick all the boxes, and then the IMF will have a board meeting after which the disbursement of the funds will be done."



“The discussions have been very positive and encouraging, and we are confident that they will make a decision sooner,” Dr Amin Adam said.



SSD/MA



