Government still owes GH¢14m for free 'Covid' water - CWSA CEO

Business News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Mr Worlanyo K. Siabi, has revealed that the government is left with outstanding arrears of 14 million Ghana cedis of Covid- 19 free water supplied to various water distribution companies in the various Metropolitan, Municipal District Assembles (MMDAs).



Speaking at the Public Account Committee hearing, the Chief Executive officer of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Mr Worlanyo K. Siabi, said a total of 37 million Ghana cedis for water systems managed under community management out of which GHS22 million has been disbursed to the MMDAs.



Speaking to Class 91.3 FM, the Accountant at the Kitampo Water Supply System, Mr Seth Asamoah Afriyie, said the indebtedness of public institutions to the various utility companies is collapsing their operations.



He lamented that out of a total debt of GHS569,000, GHS368000 is owed by state institutions that have still not paid since 2020.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress has described as “dubious”, the payment, by the Ministry of Finance, of more than GH¢37 million to some NGOs and private water sellers who provided free water to metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies during the height of the Covid outbreak.



At a press conference on the Auditor-General’s report on the Covid funds, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, told journalists on Wednesday, 1 February 2023: “The Auditor-General also noted that in line with update No.6 of the President’s address to the Nation of 9th April 2020, non-governmental organisations and individual private water sellers provided free water services to their clients and customers at the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies from April 2020 to December 2020 and submitted a total bill of GH¢37,609,791.71 for 2020.”



“However, a review of COVID-19 free water bills at the Community Water and Sanitation Agency by the Auditor-General disclosed that there were no actual water bills generated and submitted to the Agency by the NGOs and Private Individual Water providers to support their claims.



“The Auditor-General could not verify the bill and validate the dubious payment of GH¢37,609,791.71 by the Ministry of Finance to these NGOs.”