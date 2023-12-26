Government sets transport sector on digitalization path

Business News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

Government, through the National Road Safety Authority, has launched an ambitious IT-based solution project known as TransportGhana for the transport sector across the country with the objective to automate the operations and regulations of road transport services.



The ‘TransportGhana’ championed by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, project aims to ease registration, licensing and permitting processes for road transport companies, unions, associations, transport departments and units of private companies and MDAs.



The project will further allow road users to make informed choices on transport-related services from a portal or mobile app based on regulatory ratings by the National Road Safety Authority.



Speaking at the launch of the project, the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said the public transport industry have evolved over the years from being a solely state-driven venture to one that is dominated by private sector operators.



Apart from the services provided by the Metro Mass Transit Limited and the Intercity STC Coaches Limited, which are the two (2) quasi-government agencies, the minister stated that private sector operators, both formal and informal, dominate the public transport space.



“Unfortunately, operations over the years have been characterized by limited regulations and oversight that contributed to their ineffectiveness and several complaints by users of the services. One of the key factors was the absence or limited regulatory regime that guided the performance of this very important sector,” he added.



Mr. Asiamah said he is with a strong conviction and without doubt that as the country moves towards an increasingly automated and connected world, it can embrace new technologies to enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of transport operations. He added that he is amazed by the extent to which the idea and the features of the project have been developed.



The key features include: e-registration and licensing of transport operations; electronic ticketing and cashless systems; departure control; roadside assistance, also known as the i-locator; e-driver training monitoring; e-passenger manifest; e-vehicle tracking; citizen reporting; and road safety watch, among others.



Though the benefits of the project are numerous and far-reaching, the Transport Minister cautioned that the countryapproaches the project with a strong focus on safety, security, and the ethical use of technology.



“I therefore want to take this opportunity to urge the National Road Safety Authority and its partners to ensure that systems are updated and can withstand the test of time. We must safeguard against potential cybersecurity threats and ensure that the data and privacy of individuals and operators are protected,” he added.



He, however, admitted that the success of the project depends on the active involvement of all transport operators and stakeholders and called for a stronger collaboration and partnerships. It is my strong believe that with our collective efforts, we can realize the full potential of the Project and create a safer, more efficient, and sustainable transport system for all, he said.



David Osafo Adonteng Director General of National Road Safety Authority commended the team saying it is the strong vision of the leadership and his team that has made TransportGaana under the guidance of the vice president a possibility.



The Intercity STC one of the two quasi-government agencies in the public transport sector is has already been running a similar program for the past four years. Its technical partners, Nacasky Ghana Limited, has a full experience and has been running the STC’s digital technology solution which has resulted in enhancing STC’s revenues.