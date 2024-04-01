Government seeks $100m in private capital to complete Saglemi Housing Project

Business News of Monday, 1 April 2024

The government is targeting $100 million from private investors to complete the Saglemi Affordable Housing project.



Speaking as a guest on the PM: Express Business Edition on JoyNews, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Works and Housing, mentioned that this amount is what the government need from private capitals to complete the project.



He also stated that he has directed the technical team working on the project to go ahead to look for external investors and private developers to help complete the project for use.



The minister noted that "I have given instructions to the technical working group on this housing project and that within the next five weeks, they should go ahead with an international expression of interest that is designed to attract private developers and complete this project for use."



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added that, “Within the five-week period, when the expression of interest is issued, the timeline for the next steps will be articulated by the working group for this project. At the end of this exercise, going into negotiations, we expect that the private partner the technical committee will settle on, can help to quickly complete the project.”



The ministry’s move briefly follows an approval from cabinet on the way forward in terms of completing the project on time and making it available for public use.



The government has, therefore, established a technical working group tasked with ensuring the timely completion of the project and addressing all concerns identified during the comprehensive project review.



