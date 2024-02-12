Government secures GH¢6.84 billion from treasury bills, interest rates at 30.99%

Business News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Government secured GH¢6.84 billion in its weekly treasury bill auction by the Bank of Ghana on February 9, 2024.



It surpassed the target of GH¢4.587 billion, which translated to an oversubscription of GH¢2.259 billion.



Last week, the government sold a total amount of GH¢4.527.



Meanwhile, interest rates have reduced marginally, hovering between 27.99% and 30.99%.



According to the latest auction results from the Bank of Ghana, interest rates for the 91-day and 182-day bills currently stand at 27.99% and 30.43% respectively.



For the 364-day bill, interest rates are 30.99%.



Currently, inflation stands at 23.2% signalling some gains for investors.



According to the Bank of Ghana results, all bids tendered in this week’s auction were accepted.



The 91-day bill saw a total subscription of GH¢2.931 billion, GH¢1.627 billion was accepted from the 182-day bill and GH¢2.287 million was accepted from the 364-day bills.



The government has set its next auction target at GH¢4.865 billion.



