Business News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Government’s digitization agenda makes valid case for KGL Technology

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been at the forefront of Ghana's digitization agenda

Ghana's baseline infrastructure such as Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGs), Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), POS Switches coupled with Mobile Money Interoperability are all aimed at achieving the digitization of the Ghanaian economy.



These baseline infrastructure improvement is through the Government of Ghana Economic Management Team, the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPPS), the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Communications, the National Communications Authority and the mobile Telecommunication Companies.



It is also the expertise and collaboration of expertise of KGL Technology Limited, a licensed Online Marketing Company and Digital Service provider who have done well to enhance the digitization Programme of the government.



However, an Industrial and Organisational Psychologist, Mr Razak Kojo Opoku in a statement to the Ghana News Agency recommended to government and other relevant stakeholders that, one of the practical ways to further enhance the digitization project of government through the collaboration with KGL Technology, which is responsible for the operation of the digital short code *959# of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



The statement said that the *959# had proven to be a robust platform capable of providing other important digital services apart from the usual business of generating revenue for the Authority.



It said the digital short code *959# was well marketed and the brand has an outstanding base, with the potential for serving as a purpose vehicle for other services such as payment of utility bills (Water and Electricity), Payment of Cocoa Farmers by COCOBOD and the Registration of Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) aimed at ensuring Voluntary Tax Compliance through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



The statement believed the effective collaboration between KGL Technology and Government through the Economic Management Team, Ministries of Finance and Communications and Digitization, and other organizations such as the Utility Companies, COCOBOD, GRA among others would help to strengthen the provision of digital services, e-commerce and the overall digitization project as championed by the Government.