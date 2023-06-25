Government's debt to pharmaceutical companies affecting growth - Chamber of Pharmacy

Business News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: Samuel Kwame Boadu, Contriutor

The Administrative Officer and Digital Marketing Consultant for Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, Samuel Kwame Boadu, has claimed that government’s indebtedness to the Chamber's members is greatly obstructing efforts to grow and expand their businesses.



“All our members are one way or the other in debt with banks or suppliers due to the inability of Government to pay off their debt hence finding it difficult to expand their businesses by paying suppliers and loans given out”, he alleged during the Chambers meeting with Bank of Ghana on Credit Reporting.



It would be recalled that, pharmaceutical companies in Ghana on February 10, 2020 announced they will cease medical supplies to health facilities under the National Health Insurance Scheme until they provide payment guarantees.



“Health facilities owing more than three (3) months shall no more enjoy any credit facilities from our members,” they said in a statement issued by Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy.



Speaking on the matter, Samuel Kwame Boadu claimed that the Chamber’s members suppliers in various countries are not ready to supply to their Ghanaian counterparts due to their indebtedness.



In addition, he asserted that, “the prices of some suppliers have gone up to 78%” a situation he described was affecting Ghanaian pharmaceuticals.



SSNIT and GRA



Samuel Kwame Boadu noted that despite being owed by government, SSNIT and the Ghana Revenue Authority have been chasing their members for SSNIT contributions of their staff and taxes.