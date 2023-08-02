Government's Affordable Housing units expensive - Dafeamekpor

Business News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has argued that the Pokuase Affordable Housing units launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, were expensive.



He opined that with the figures quoted by the government, Ghanaians can build cheaper homes to live in.



Mr Dafeamekpor stated that the prices for the housing unit needed to be reasonable as suggested by its name "Affordable Housing."



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the South Dayi MP said, "As a people, we can build way cheaper than these unit figures quoted by Govt as the prices of the supposed ‘Affordable Houses’.



"We need to get real & deliberate about these policies for our People. Affordable must mean just that: affordable," part of his tweet read.



The new project at Pokuase comprises a total of 14,000 affordable housing units to be developed by private developers to address Ghana’s housing deficit.



The price of a studio apartment has been pegged at US$13,800



For a one-bedroom house, the buyer would have to pay US$20,700.



Two bedroom house cost US$34,500 whereas, three bedroom house cost US$42,550



Though the prices of the housing units have been priced in US dollars, buyers can pay the cedi equivalent at the prevailing Bank of Ghana exchange rate.



