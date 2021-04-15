Government renews commitment to make industries competitive

Business News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government will continue to provide strategic support to Companies and Industries operating in the country.



He said existing incentives designed to make One District One factory designated companies more competitive will be enhanced.



President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he inaugurated Phase one of the B 5 Plus a Steel Factory at Pampram in the Greater Accra Region.



The 80 million dollar investment makes the B PLUS the biggest steel factory in West Africa. The factory which is under the one district one factory employs thousands of people directly and indirectly. So far 77 factories are fully operational under the 1D1F creating more than 139 thousand direct and indirect jobs.



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng assured the CEO of swift resolution of their challenges. He spoke on the need to establish more industries in Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo maintains industrialisation is key to addressing the unemployment situation in Ghana. He thanked the B 5 Group for believing in Ghana and investing in Ghana. He said government will create a conducive business environment for companies to flourish.



Government is hopeful when all the one district factories under construction become operational, thousands of jobs will be created.