Government remains committed to large scale mining companies - Deputy Minister

Business News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining, Mr. George Mireku Duker has stated that the government would continue to establish an enabling environment for the smooth operation of licensed major and small-scale mining firms in the country.



He noted that mining businesses play a crucial and important role in Ghana’s economy and progress and that the government will implement any policy or assistance that will allow their smooth operation and profit maximization.



He gave this assurance when he paid a working visit to TW Tailings Mining Company at Suhyenso in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday.



The Deputy Minister stated that the main purpose of the visit was to ascertain the traceability of the gold objects which the company refines.



He said that part of developing an enabling climate for a strong mining business is ensuring that minerals are obtained from authorized sources.



“There are mining companies who have secured licenses but not following and it wouldn’t augur well for us to sit in Accra and watch on these complaints that we do receive.



There are companies with licenses but not following best practices so it is just prudent for us to come to the field and have a first-hand experience.



Traceability is key to us because we discourage people mining in our forests and people mining illegally and if these minerals are secured or procured from illegal miners then you need to find a way of ending it,” he added.



Mr. Mireku Duker toured the firm to analyze its operations for himself.

During the tour, he stated that the Ministry will continue to pay unannounced visits to mine companies to verify that rules are obeyed.



He lauded the corporation for including Ghanaians in its workforce and expressed satisfaction with everything. “This is an organized operation and they follow all the best practices and safety protocols. The only caution is to have the road motorable.”



The Manager in charge of Health and Safety of TW Tailings Mining Limited, Mr. Ernest Antwi gave a general overview of the company including staff population and operational capacity and processes.



Mr. Antwi assured that the company has acted within the dictates of its licenses and also adhered to environmental guidelines.