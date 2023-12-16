Government remains committed to cultivating conducive environment for real estate sector

Business News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: GNA

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Works and Housing, says the government is committed to cultivating a conducive environment for the real estate sector to flourish.



He said through projects like the Prestige Project, the government expected the creation of many direct and indirect jobs, fostering economic growth and significantly benefitting the economy.



The Minister was speaking at the grand launch of the residential project to be constructed within the Kotoka International Airport enclave.



The Prestige development is to be situated on 2.88 acres of land adjacent to the Airport Shell Fuel Station and directly opposite the Marina Mall would take three years.



Led by i2 Development Ghana Limited, a private developer, Prestige is poised to enhance the beauty of the Airport skyline, redefine luxury living in Ghana’s capital, and play a pivotal role in boosting the country’s tourism receipts.



Over the past two decades, the Kotoka International Airport enclave in Accra has undergone a remarkable transformation, aligning with the growth in the aviation and hospitality sectors.



The successful execution of the Airport City 1 project by Ghana Airports Company has reshaped the national capital’s skyline, turning Airport City 1 into a hub for architectural marvels and a highly sought-after business district.



He said the project being constructed was a testament to the conducive environment created by the government for private-sector investments in the housing sector to thrive.



Mr Asenso-Boakye said the government would broaden its efforts to implement additional initiatives and ensure that the construction sector and delivery of new homes aligned with sustainable practices.



He assured the Management of i2 Development Ghana Limited of the government’s commitment and support for the Prestige residential project.



He said the innovation, sustainability and inclusivity in the project conform with the government’s vision of a contemporary and equitable society.



Mr Nabil Al-Ahmad, the Chairman and Founder of i2 Development Ghana Limited, said the Company decided to



construct the facilities in Ghana due to its political and democratic stability as well as peaceful nature.



He said the Company was focused on quality and that would set the company apart from other real estate projects in the country.



Mr Youssef Aitour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of i2 Development Ghana Limited, thanked the government for creating a conducive investment climate for the realization of the Prestige project.



He called for government support for the success of the project, which would provide directly and indirectly through its contractors and subcontractors more than 2000 job opportunities.



“We would like to further acknowledge the government’s effort in ensuring a safe and stable investment climate that makes the influx of investment like ours possible,” he said.



The Prestige project’s prime location ensures that all the attractions Accra offers to leisure and business travellers are just a minute away.



The project is poised to deliver the epitome of luxury living, whether one chooses a studio, one- or two-bedroom or a penthouse.



