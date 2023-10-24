Government pursues Chinese investments in mining sector

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The government is seeking to attract Chinese investors to the local mining sector as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, leads a delegation including the private sector to participate in this year’s China Mining Conference and Exhibition, in Tianjin, China.



The 25th China Mining Conference and Exhibition, which is slated for 26th to 28th October 2023, is expected to bring together governments, investors, and other industry players from across the world.



Begun in 1999, the Conference has become one of the foremost and most influential mining forums on the global mining calendar.



This year’s event is expected to attract more than 10,000 delegates and 400 exhibitors, in attendance and will be held under the theme “Innovation Promotes High-Quality Development of Mining.”



Preceding the conference, the Minister will engage in meetings with select mining investors on October 24, 2023, to present compelling investment opportunities in Ghana’s thriving mining sector.



In a move to foster collaboration, the Minister will also visit the operational sites and hold discussions with senior leadership from Chinese mining firms with a keen interest in Ghana.



Notable among these firms are the Shandong Gold Group, operators of the Cardinal Namdini Project, Chifeng Jilong, owners of Golden Star Resources, and Tianyuan Manganese Industry Group, operators of Ghana Manganese Company Limietd.



Also, on Thursday, the Minister will join forces with the Chinese Minister for Natural Resources, Mr. Wang Guang Hua, and the Chairman of the China Mining Association for the grand inauguration of the conference.



He is also slated to participate in a Minister-to-Minister Forum, during which he will expound on the recent developments in the Ghanaian mining industry, particularly highlighting advancements in green minerals.



The Country Promotion Session on Friday will feature the Minister addressing the theme, “Leveraging Over a Century of Mining to Enhance Value Addition for The Development of Ghana.”



Mr. Jinapor’s presentation will underscore the imperative for heightened investments in Ghana’s mining industry value chain, with a particualar emphasis on value addition.



This year’s conference marks a significant milestone, as it is the first fully in-person gathering since the onset of the pandemic.



According to officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ghana is leveraging this opportunity to bolster the promotion of its mining sector, supporting the country’s broader economic recovery.



The delegation includes key figures such as the Board Chairperson and the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), and esteemed members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy.