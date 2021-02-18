Business News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

Government progresses to lift ban on ‘Gulf State’ employment

Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, Minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations

Minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, has submitted a roadmap to cabinet towards the lifting of a temporary ban on employment by agencies to the ‘Gulf’ countries.



“I have submitted the roadmap to the cabinet and I believe that it will be one of the first issues to look at when the new cabinet comes in place,” he told Parliament’s Appointment Committee.



Government in 2017 placed the ban due to reported abuse on some Ghanaians and the illegal form of migration by some job seekers.



Countries that were affected included Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.



Answering Questions on the situation during his vetting process, the Minister-designate disclosed that the Employment Ministry has put in measures to enroll a training programme for beneficiaries before lifting the ban.



“We have developed bilateral agreements with some of the countries so that the recruitment process becomes clean and also reduces the abuse.”



“Hitherto, we have no legislation but with the support of the ministry, this house [parliament] passed the domestic work legislation which is part of the work; and we have also included some form of training to the potential employees”,



Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, has meanwhile disclosed that the government has been able to create about three million jobs at the end of the year 2020.



The handing over note by the minister submitted to parliament, however, quoted a figure less than three million but he assured to furnish the house with the updated list.