Government, private sector to invest into 29 attraction sites to boost tourism economy

Business News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: GNA

Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), has completed designs together with private sector players to invest in 29 tourist attraction sites to boost the local tourism economy.



The initiative which is under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited., would begin this year and have some projects completed in 2024.



Government is committing Gh¢ 400 million to these projects by redeveloping some whilst building some new ones. It is expected that the new attractions would help draw traffic of two million arrivals.



This was said at the Ghana Tourism Investments Summit 2023 on the theme: “Tourism Investments; A Catalyst for National Development.”



The initiative called the Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP) with funding from the World Bank, would help to fill the tourism infrastructural gap in targeted destinations in Ghana as part of the Destination Ghana Project to position Ghana as the ‘Centre of The World.’



Some of the key projects include The Golf Resort (formerly Tema Country Golf Club), Assin Manso Slave River Site, Shai Hills Forest Reserve, Mole National Park, Kakum National Park, Keta Lagoon, Wli Waterfalls, Akwamu Gorge Project and Paga Crocodile Pond.



Other areas that require further investments include Big Hotel Chains, Rest Stops, Amusement Parks, Eco Lodges and Budget Hotels, Restaurants, MICE Facilities, Beachfront Facilities, Transport Services, Aviation, Digital and Tourism Platforms.



Mr Kwadwo Odame Antwi, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), said though the Government had invested a lot in tourism infrastructure there were gaps that needed to be filled to scale up economic activities in the sector.



“We have realized that there’re still gaps when it comes to infrastructure, and we need to reach the Minister’s target of 2 million arrivals. For any businessman, the interest is his returns to his investments. We are making sure that we are not investing into just sites but profitable ventures,” he said.



He said they had brought together financial institutions, real estate companies, hoteliers, and international and local investors with Mr Daniel McCauley, a leading Ghanaian Investor.



Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister, MoTAC, said “Tourism is a propeller of economic growth and with the requisite investments, Ghana could get more tourists arrivals that would experience our heritage, customs, culture and ecotourism.”



He said, “With two million tourists in 2024, we are getting $6 million if each tourist spends an average of $3,000.”