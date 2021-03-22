Government must sanction British Airways for deception - Agbodza

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Ranking Member for the Roads and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has accused management of British Airways of deception.



The airline last year announced passengers from Kotoka International Airport will be flown to Gatwick and not Heathrow as has been the case over the years.



The move generated backlash from some Ghanaians leading to a reciprocal threat from the government of Ghana through the foreign affairs minister.



The Aviation Ministry, in January this year rejected the announcement by British Airways to switch the London-Accra-London services from Heathrow Airport to Gatwick Airport.



British Airways made its decision known without explaining the reasons the led to the change of route.



According to the Aviation Ministry, British Airways went ahead with the move without any consultation with the Government of Ghana.



The government of Ghana also threatened to move the London-Accra-London route from Accra to one of its regional airports.



British Airways subsequently announced a reversal of the decision.



But speaking to Starr News, Mr Agbodza disclosed passengers booking flights after October this year are being reminded the destination will be Gatwick and not Heathrow.



The Adaklu MP has thrown his support behind the government to sanction the airline given the inconvenience the decision will cause passengers flying from Ghana to the UK.