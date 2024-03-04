Government lauded for improved air connectivity

Business News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: aviationghana.com

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), under the Ministry of Transport responsible for regulating the aviation sector, and managing all public airports in Ghana respectively, have been lauded for working to make Accra one of the most connected cities by air in West Africa.



Currently, there are more than 23 airlines both regional and international operating into and from Accra, including one of the two dominant domestic airlines–Africa World Airlines.



There are also seven (7) scheduled air cargo operators including Air Ghana which is registered in Ghana. This makes Accra one of the top three most connected cities by air in West Africa.



The Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ing. Charles Kraikue, told AviationGhana in a recent interview that his outfit encourages more service to the Kumasi International Airport.



“The GCAA has no objection to allowing international airlines to operate commercial flights to the Kumasi International Airport, as an addition or alternative entry point into Ghana. This will broaden the options for air travel for passengers within Kumasi and its neighbouring cities and towns,” he said.



Lauding the pro-active approach by the regulating authorities in Ghana, the Group CEO of Ethiopia Airlines, speaking to AviationGhana on the sidelines of the inauguration of its eCommerce facility in Addis Ababa, thanked Ghanaian aviation authorities for encouraging more flight service to and from Accra.



“I am very grateful to the government of Ghana because we have got a permit to fly from Ghana to the United States and Canada. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them. Ethiopia Airlines would be extremely pleased to connect West Africa to Canada.



We have submitted our request and the authorities in Canada, and they have promised that they are working on it and they will approve it. As immediately as it is approved, we will connect particularly Accra with either Toronto or Montreal in Canada.” Ghana Gov’t lauded for improved air connectivity