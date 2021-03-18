Government intends to construct more affordable housing - Asenso-Boakye

Business News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye has emphasized government’s commitment to building more affordable housing units to bridge the housing deficit in the country.



The Minister made this disclosure when he embarked on a working tour of the Saglemi Affordable Housing project in the Greater Accra Region.



He indicated that the housing sector remains a top priority of government and therefore, as sector Minister, he will see to it that the taxpayers’ money is put to good use by ensuring the continuation of the project.



The Minister also inspected the Kpone Affordable Housing Project, National Housing Mortgage Fund Project and Tema Kaizer flat to get a first-hand assessment on the progress of various housing projects undertaken by the government.



He observed that even though some works have been done on the Saglemi projects, a lot more needs to be done and therefore, he will engage a team of technical advisors and investors to assist government in deciding on the way forward as far as the project is concerned.



“The project, I believe is a good idea but the conception, the design and implementation did not go as planned hence the current situation,” he added.



The main concept of the Saglemi project was, among others, to decongest the centre of the capital city, Accra, by providing 5,000 housing units. Currently, 1,502 units have been constructed, out of which 1,024 units are completed and could be occupied with the necessary on-site infrastructure and services provided. The remaining housing units are at various stages of completion.



At the Kpone Affordable housing site, the Minister commended TDC Development Company Limited for ensuring the completion of the stalled housing units.



Mr. Samuel Asante, General Manager, Operations of TDC, revealed that the entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2022. He said the project, when completed will provide a total of 3,016 housing units.



After touring the dilapidated Kaiser Flat, where TDC is facing challenges in relocating occupants for redevelopment, Asenso-Boakye indicated that the Ministry will engage the Member of Parliament for the area to collectively resolve the challenges and enable TDC to commence work.