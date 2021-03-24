Government inability to employ attributed to dwindling number of Union members

Business News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Secretary-General of the Trades Unions Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, has expressed concern about continued dwindling of the number of Union members in various organizations as a result of the inability of government to employ to fill the gap left by those who have retired over the years.



According to him, sustainability of the unions depends very much on the number of workers in active service, and therefore sustainable job placement is high on the TUC’s policy direction this year.



Dr. Yaw Baah, made this remark at this year’s Quadrennial Youth Delegates Congress of TUC in Kumasi.



The 3rd Quadrennial Youth Delegates Congress of the Trades Unions Congress, witnessed the election of six newly elected national officers to steer the affairs of the youth wings of the union.



The two-day event attracted 100 delegates from across the country to take stock and witness presentation and adoption of the National Youth Council report of the union.



The Chairperson of the TUC Youth Council, Mr. John Doe commended the youth for their continued role in ensuring growth and development of the union at the national, regional, and district levels.



In her keynote address, the immediate past TUC Youth Desk Officer and current Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the union, Madam Stephenie Frimpong, said many jobs in the country are not sustainable, putting the insecurity of thousands of young men and women at risk. She called for the problem to be addressed.



The TUC Secretary-General, Dr. Yaw Baah mentioned high youth unemployment as one of the challenges confronting the union. He said a major item on the TUC’s agenda for this year is to engage government and all key stakeholders on job creation, to save the union from collapsing.



The TUC, he said, is developing a scheme to ensure that each and every member of the union owns a descent house, while the cost is deducted gradually from their salaries.



The congress was under the theme: “75 Years of TUC Building Stronger Unions in a Changing World of Work”.