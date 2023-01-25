Government hints of possible sanctions meted out to non-compliant Specified Entities

Business News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe has said recommendations have been made to the Ministry of Finance to mete out possible sanctions against Specified Entities flouting the rules of engagement.



According to him, Board members, Management, Chairpersons and Heads of the Specified Entities must acquaint themselves and implement recommendations as outlined in the Auditor-General’s report in order to curb infractions.



Delivering brief remarks at the presentation of the 2021 Infractions Audit Joint Report by the State Interest and Governance Authority, Joseph Cudjoe called for a high level of commitment on the part of Specified Entities and other stakeholders.



“I have had discussions with the Director General of SIGA to think through possible sanctions that will be meted out to Specified Entities that will fail to implement recommendations outlined in the Auditor General's report,” Joseph Cudjoe hinted.



“One framework that has come up in our discussions is to make recommendations to the Minister of Finance to use withholder methods for budget releases as a punitive measure for non-compliance in this regard. It is non-financial in nature and it is easy to withhold Specified Entities with these sanctions,” the minister added.



Joseph Cudjoe added that he believes the move would come in handy to tackle the issue of non-compliance which has long been endemic among Specified Entities.







MA/FNOQ