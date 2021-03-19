Government hiding true budget deficit of 17.5 percent – Minority demands correction

Business News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Akufo-Addo government of hiding the correct budget deficit for the year 2020, which, in its computation and analyses, is 17.5 percent instead of the 11.7 percent stated by caretaker Finance Minister Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu when he presented the budget to the legislature on Friday, 12 March 2021.



The Caucus said, “mismanagement and uncontrolled expenditure and sheer lack of prudence accounted for the poor performance of the economy and not just COVID-19.”



In a statement, the Minority noted that “for the 2019 fiscal year, the government reported a fiscal deficit of 4.8% of GDP while at the same time, as confirmed by the IMF in their April 2020 staff report, a fiscal deficit of 7.5% of GDP.”



“This means an amount of about GHS8.2billion was concealed from our expenditure framework.”



“We demand that the fiscal deficit including arrears for the year 2020 be corrected in the budget statement to reflect the actual figure of 17.5% of GDP.



“Fiscal deficit for the year 2020 of 13.8% of GDP, as stated by the Ministry of Finance, excludes an amount of GH¢6.2 billion being what the government refers to as energy sector payments.”



“We demand the inclusion of the energy sector payments of GHS6.2 billion in the fiscal tables to reflect in the corresponding fiscal deficit.”



On Saturday, 13 March, Bolgatanga Central lawmaker Isaac Adongo made similar claims, insisting the deficit was more than 18 percent.



According to him, the 11.7 percent quoted by the interim Finance Minister was a cooked figure.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told the house in his presentation that “even though complete 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data have not yet been released by the Ghana Statistical Service, provisional data for the first three quarters of 2020” showed that the “targets for most of the macroeconomic indicators are largely on track”.



The Majority Leader of Parliament presented the following as the summary of the domestic macroeconomic performance for 2020:



a. Average overall real GDP growth for the first three quarters of 2020 was 0.2 per cent, compared with 6.0 per cent for the same period in 2019. The projected outlook for 2020 is 0.9 per cent, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;



b. Non-oil real GDP grew at an average of 0.4 percent in the first three quarters of 2020. The projected outlook for 2020 is 1.6 percent;



c. End-period inflation was 10.4 percent in December, 2020 compared to the revised target of 11.0 percent;



d. The overall budget deficit on cash basis was 11.7 per cent of GDP, excluding financial sector clean-up cost, against a revised target of 11.4 per cent of GDP;



e. The primary balance recorded a deficit of 5.3 percent of GDP against a target deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP;



f. Gross international reserves accumulated to US$8.6 billion, the equivalent of 4.1 months of import cover, slightly above target.



However, Mr Adongo, who expressed his wish of being future Finance Minister to steer Ghana out of her economic doldrums, disputed the figures of the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs when he spoke to Eugene Bawelle on Class91.3FM’s current affairs programme ‘The Watchdog’.



In the opposition lawmaker’s view, “the Ghanaian economy had very severe underlying conditions before COVID-19 arrived”, insisting that the pandemic “just exploited the severe underlying conditions of our economy and collapsed” it.



“You could not be running an economy at a deficit of 7 per cent all the way up to 9-point-something per cent and come to the people of Ghana and hide this and be telling us it is 4 per cent and when you now go to the IMF to look for money, you went saying that in 2018, you did a deficit of 7 per cent, which was the first time we were hearing that Ghana had 7 per cent deficit even though on the floor [of Parliament], when we were debating those budgets, some of us raised the point that the deficit had been cooked and that it is more than that”.



“Now, they agree that it was 7 per cent. Then they said in 2019, they did 7.3 per cent and then they said in 2020 they were anticipating something around 9.5 per cent and, as we speak, they reported 11.7 per cent but I can demonstrate to you that the deficit is over 18 per cent”.



As far as he is concerned, the weak economic fundamentals which, according to him, were being hidden by the government, provided a fertile ground for the pandemic to sink its teeth in.



“So, you can’t have an economy like that and survive COVID-19. Obviously, that is a very severe underlying condition that is tantamount to having diabetes and seriously, your economy will collapse”, he noted, stressing: “You can’t have an economy that started growing; when you inherited it, you said the economy was terrible and yet that terrible economy gave you about 7 per cent growth. It declined in 2018 to 6.3 percent and then by 2019, you were doing 6.1 percent and now you are doing 0.2 percent growth”.



That, he emphasised, “should tell you that you didn’t have the kind of economy you painted, yet the president tells us that he’s been growing the economy at an average of 7 percent”.



“The data available doesn’t support that. If you read the data that we submitted to the IMF, we said that in 2018, we did 6.3 percent, 2019 we did 6.1 percent and we are expecting to do 1.5 percent in 2020. In fact, 2020 ends up at 0.2 per cent. So, how can you put all these together and get an average of 7 percent? Clearly, the President was not speaking the truth to us and that is the nature of the economy we’ve been running”, Mr Adongo said.



Further, Mr Adongo said the deception of the government vis-à-vis the performance of the economy, has been exposed.



“They keep telling us the primary balance has been consistently positive for three years. Now, what that means is that they were indicating to us that they have been able to raise so much revenue that they don’t borrow to pay the interest cost on the loans that Ghana has contracted. That is what a positive primary balance means.”



“But it turned out, when they now reported to the IMF, that they said in 2018, the primary balance was not positive after all. It was a -1.4 percent. What it means is that we were now borrowing to pay our interest cost and when you borrow to pay your interest cost, what you do is that you are compounding your loan portfolio, you’re compounding your public debt and your public debt will grow at a faster rate. Then they said in 2019, they got another -1.8 per cent. Then they said now they are expecting a -4.1 percent and it ended up at a -5.3 percent”.



“So, it means that we are now compounding our debt portfolio at a faster rate than we should and those are the underlying conditions that COVID hates and then decided to collapse the economy”, he said.



Asked if he relished being at the helm of affairs under the gloomy conditions he had painted, Mr Adongo answered: “To be honest with you, the NDC is the only political party that is able to take the most difficult decisions to turn around the economy”.



He recalled: “What we experienced in 2014, 2015, I can’t imagine these people managing that difficulty. In 1983, Ghana experienced its worst-ever economic meltdown. As a child, I queued several kilometres to buy bread and milk for the family. Not even COVID will let you queue several kilometres to get basic essentials like soap, sugar, milk and bread so you can get food to eat in the house. And, yet, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings undertook some of the most difficult policy measures at the time to turn around the economy”.



“You’ll recall that he introduced the Structural Adjustment Programme with the Economic Recovery Programme, which was accompanied by the Programme of Action to Mitigate the Social Cost of Adjustment (PAMSCAD) and all the difficulties that we had”, he recounted.



“And, so, we are the masters of turning around difficult economies and I would have really really [relished] the opportunity to be the star in the room”, he declared.