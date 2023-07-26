Government has not granted any license for lithium exploitation - Lands Ministry

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has refuted media reports suggesting that it has issued licenses to multiple companies for the exploitation of Ghana's lithium resources, contrary to the national interest.



In a press statement released on Wednesday, July 26, the Ministry firmly asserted that the reports circulating in the media are untrue. The Ministry emphasized that the welfare of the citizens remains its utmost priority in all decision-making processes.



"The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to various publications in a section of the media, to the effect that the Government of President Akufo-Addo has granted licenses to several companies to exploit Ghana's lithium resources against the national interest."



"These stories are totally false. For the avoidance of doubt, no company has been granted a lease, license, and/or permit to exploit, mine, and/or produce lithium in Ghana."



The Ministry clarified that ongoing explorations for lithium are presently underway, and it has submitted a policy proposal to Cabinet for the regulation, exploitation, and management of Ghana's green minerals, including lithium. The proposal is currently under scrutiny and evaluation.



The Government is committed to ensuring that the exploitation of these crucial minerals, including lithium, is carried out in a manner that aligns with the national interest. The overarching goal of the policy is to ensure that the benefits of these resources accrue to the people of Ghana, who are the true owners of such valuable resources.



"The Hon. Minister responsible for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, has stated on a number of platforms, both local and international, that the Government is committed to ensuring that the exploitation of these minerals and others are done in a manner that accords with the national interest."



Upon approval, the policy will serve as the foundation for all agreements, leases, licenses, and permits pertaining to the exploitation and utilization of Ghana's green minerals.



Read the full release by the ministry below:



