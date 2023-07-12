Government eyes new name for revamped Trade Fair site?

Business News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL), Dr. Agnes Adu, has disclosed that plans to revitalize the site will also see a name change to; ‘Trade and Expo City’.



According to her, the revamped edifice, which will be completed over the next five years would become one of the leading trading hubs in West Africa.



Dr. Agnes Adu further said the project when completed will host the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat amid other world-class facilities.



“We will also develop amusement facilities, commercial and residential properties on site and last but not least, we will house the AfCFTA. We are building our main convention and exhibition facility here on site so that we have plans to build a hotel on site so that when you come for an exhibition, there is a place on site. We also plan to build a retail and made in Ghana pavilion. That is the goal for the next three to five years”



“The center, which will be referred to as the Trade and Expo City will be a modern and well-equipped facility, leveraging Ghana’s global market potential.”



“We hope to develop a well-planned enclave that will virtually run 24 hours if not seven days in a week. With the way the project is laid out, we went with a service lot approach which means that investors must not worry but just tap into what we have.”



She made these known while speaking at the Ghana Trade Fair Redevelopment Project Investor Conference held in Accra.



In 2020, structures within the Trade Fair site were demolished to pave the way for its reconstruction into a globally recognised trade facility, according to government.



The Centre, which covers 236 acres has over the years not been utilized properly, leaving it in a state of disrepair.



The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL) is a limited liability company mandated to promote and facilitate trade in Ghana.



