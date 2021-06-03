Government ensuring transparency in revenue collection - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his administration is ensuring ensuring efficiency in the delivery of public services, and has rolled out e-government services, including the introduction of paperless port operations, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-registrar, and the use of the smart workplace virtual office application, amongst other initiatives.



He said this while speaking at the launch of the 25th anniversary of MTN, on Wednesday, 2nd June 2021.



President Akufo-Addo continued, “An electronic platform for the payment of all government goods and services, the ghana.gov.gh platform, has been established to promote efficiency and transparency in revenue collection, and improve upon the security of transactions in the public sector.”

Through the Accra Digital Centre, the President told the gathering government is providing state of the art, commercial office spaces for ICT businesses and BPOs, and trains the youth in startup businesses.



Having established the mobile money interoperability platform to promote seamless flow of cash amongst the various networks, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that he is “proud that Ghana is the first African country to introduce a universal QR Code, which has the ability to meet the needs of both banked and unbanked customers by facilitating payments from multiple funding sources, such as mobile wallets, cards or bank accounts, on any platform.”



With the digital revolution faced with security and data privacy challenges, he indicated that the government has put in place the right cybersecurity and data protection laws to sustain the quality of experience in the use of the digital services.



Following the coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), President Akufo-Addo was confident that digital platforms, systems and technology will play pivotal roles in the success of the AfCFTA.



He, thus, urged MTN and, indeed, all players in the industry to continue to collaborate with government, “as we roll out further initiatives to deepen digitalisation in a more sustainable way”.