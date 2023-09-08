Government doesn't prioritize the fixing of Tema motorway - Agbodza

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has asserted that fixing of the Tema motorway not the priority of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



He stated that while the Tema motorway has become a death trap for motorists, government was rather ready to spend $250 million to build a new Bank of Ghana headquarters.



He averred that if government uses the $250 million allocated for the construction of new BoG head office to fix the Tema motorway, the highway would have been 70 percent completed.



Mr Agbodza, while speaking on the deplorable state of the motorway in an interview with Citi News said, “It is about priorities. Ghana is not broke. I don’t believe Ghana is broke beyond doing what we have to do to save ourselves. Government has decided to spend $250 million on building a new Bank of Ghana headquarters, at the same time abandon La General Hospital, abandon Shama District Hospital, and abandon many district hospitals and road projects in this country. It is about priorities.”



“Imagine if we apply $250 million of that money to the motorway, we would have been 70 percent way down completing the motorway. So it is about priorities, I don’t think they prioritise the motorway,” he stated.



His comment comes on the back of an assurance by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah that government plans to develop the Tema Motorway into a 10-lane highway.



Mr Agbodza accused government of not showing enough commitment to expand the motorway.



