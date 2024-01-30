Government disburses about GH¢700 million in MSME funding – Kosi Yankey

Business News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

About GH¢700million has been spent on Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SME), Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, has said.



According to her, the abovementioned amount disbursed to SMEs was the first to be recorded by the agency under her leadership.



Speaking on Joy News, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh noted that all works carried out by her outfit were backed by scientific evidence.



“There is a process, and we put a lot of thought into what we do. There is a science to the programme so it is not as easy as people think it is...About GH¢700million has been disbursed so far, and in the history of this [Agency], no such amount has been spent on SMEs,” she stated.



The CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency further stated that about 300,000 medium-sized enterprises received financial assistance under the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Programme (CAP BuSS).



Also, about 15,000 of them at that time received technical assistance.



“This was to try and figure out how best we can help them manage the affairs of their businesses and to strengthen them going forward,” she stated.



Ghana Enterprises Agency is mandated to coordinate, implement, and monitor the activities of MSMEs in Ghana.



