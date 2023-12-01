Government committed to supporting local producers – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Government has pledged its commitment to support local pro­ducers to help boost their capacity to meet the nation’s consumption needs.



Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, made the pledge at the five-day agriculture festival to herald this year’s Na­tional Farmers’ Day.



Dubbed “AGRIFEST 2023”, the event, which was held within the Ministries en­clave, was to showcase various agricultural products, services and equipment.



Speaking to journalists after a tour of the agricultural produce and machinery on display, Mr Ofori-Atta stressed the impor­tance of reducing reliance on imports and promoting self-sufficiency.



“In the face of possible import restric­tions, the government is prepared to stand behind our local producers. We acknowl­edge their crucial role in the economic landscape, and our commitment is to ensure their prosperity,” stated the Finance Minister.



That, he said, aligned with the govern­ment’s broader economic growth strategy, aimed at fortifying local productive capacity and reducing external dependencies.



“By steadfastly support­ing local producers, the government aims to mit­igate the potential impact of import restrictions on essential sectors, ensuring a continuous supply of vital goods and services,” Mr Ofori-Atta stated.



He said the govern­ment had developed a comprehensive support mechanisms, encompass­ing financial assistance, resource access, and policy frameworks designed to empower local producers.



“Our goal is to create an environment where local businesses not only survive but thrive. This support is integral to our vision of a robust and self-sufficient economy,” he emphasized.



The programme was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Bryan Ache­ampong, and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, who both officially opened the event.



A total of 145 companies and organ­isations are actively participating in the AGRIFEST 2023, showcasing a wide array of offerings, from plant seedlings to farm produce, livestock, and advanced agricultur­al machinery.